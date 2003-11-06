Heir-Line Apparent

In June, Scott Kirsner examined Delta Airlines’ upstart carrier Song’s startup strategy . Almost a year prior, Song’s head was asked to develop a low-cost airline that could compete with JetBlue and Southwest .

Now, Song officials are saying that the airline is not simply a JetBlue knockoff. Oh, so? Regardless, the company’s approach to style, as well as service, deserves some kudos. Not only is the airline opening a lifestyle-oriented “store” in New York City for six weeks to help establish the Song brand, the company is revisiting the traditional airline menu and flight attendant uniforms (designed by Kate Spade).

Still, some design leaders wish Song would concentrate even more on the travel experience. Antenna Design’s Masamichi Udagawa held up JetBlue’s proposed redesign of a historic TWA terminal at JFK — which has caused some controversy — as a better bet than a short-term storefront.