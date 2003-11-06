advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

House Beautiful, Diminutive

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Residents of dense urban sections of Japan such as Tokyo have gotten quite smart about living large in small spaces. Now, a new architectural movement is rethinking home design to make the most of the least.

Not only does the shift in architecture represent the combination of Eastern density — most Tokyo apartments average about 800 square feet — it nods to the openness and familial equality of the West, indicating a cultural change, as well. Regardless, the phenomenon isn’t a stranger to the West. Similar to recent retrofits of prefabricated housing, American architects are also in search of the not so big house.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life