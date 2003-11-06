Synchronized Dayrunning

A brief item in today’s Circuits section of the New York Times piqued my interest in online shared scheduling services. Here’s what I found after putting on my Google goggles:
- iCalShare claims to be the largest directory of searchable calendars on the Web. Aimed at users of Macs and the iCal scheduling application, the year-old service comprises more than 1,500 calendars in 35 categories.
- Intranets.com‘s intranet suite includes an online calendar that allows you to share schedules with other colleagues using the same service through the ASP.
- MyAppointments might be a good option if you telecommute and want Microsoft Exchange Server- and Outlook-like functionality. It was built for the Microsoft.NET platform.
- Upcoming is a collaborative event calendar that allows people to add events and syndicate listings to their blogs. As the system learns more about you through the events you select, it will suggest additional events you may be interested in.
Do FC Now readers have other Web-based calendar-sharing services to recommend? I’m kind of surprised I couldn’t find more.