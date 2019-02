Continuing the microlending work pioneered by Muhammad Yunus Bangladeshi microlending institution the Grameen Bank, grassroots financiers such as Indonesian Ishak Fatoni indicate that microlending can be macro-profitable .

But don’t think that microlending is something that happens overseas or in developing countries. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based CircleLending is an online — and offline — service that helps facilitate small loans between relatives, friends, and other small parties.