Healthcare, a la Carte

Doctors are starting to offer low-cost healthcare in exchange for payment at the time of treatment as a way to sidestep the red tape and bureaucracy inherent in health insurance and HMOs. By accepting only cash, checks, and credit cards — and advertising their fees online and on site at their offices — they’re able to keep overhead low and cut costs to patients, sometimes by as much as 90%. While pay-as-you-go healthcare won’t be sufficient for major medical problems, it may be a viable — and growing — option for general physical maintenance work. One participating doctor quips that his office visits cost “between an oil change and a brake job.” Jiffy Lube, M.D.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens