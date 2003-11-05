I Free Your Pain

In yesterday’s report on Bill Carper’s talk at Ad:Tech 2003, he highlighted the importance of identifying a key pain point when working to solve problems.

Lois Carter Fay of the MarketingIdeaShop and Jim Miller recently wrote an e-book that includes several ideas for erasing people’s business pain. While primarily focused on sales calls and solving potential clients’ problems, their ideas are also useful for people trying to mitigate pain in their own work. Included among their advice: