Hotel Me No Secrets II

Yesterday at Ad:Tech, BzzAgent’s Dave Balter commented briefly on the future of loyalty programs . This morning’s edition of USA Today features a piece about how Best Western has stepped up as the “ official hotel of NASCAR .”

Not only is the hotel chain — reputedly the world’s largest hotel chain — working to woo people during race weekends, it plans to promote the affiliation online and off, organize a sweepstakes, offer room discounts, and support a NASCAR-themed guest-loyalty program. Make that a good ol’ boy-alty program! Hotel staff are even deployed to flier race tracks.

Are we another step closer to Melinda Davis’ concept of the metabrand, much less Jesper Kunde’s corporate religion approach to branding? Will I soon cease to be a citizen of the United States and become a citizen of NASCAR-Best Western-Home Depot-Old Spice?

Not that that wouldn’t be a pleasant-smelling city state, mind you.