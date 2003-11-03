What Makes a Great Christmas Bonus?

A start-up owner who managed to turn a profit this year would like to reward his employees with a nice year-end bonus, but wants to know how much — or even what kind of — bonus is appropriate. Should he give each employee as much cash as possible? Reserve some to reinvest in the business? Give gifts instead?

The discussion has gotten heated, with some respondents arguing that cash is king, while another suggested giving gift cards to be used for business-related toys instead. As that person writes, “After regular ol’ cash is spent (once it hits the bank and mixes with all the other cash it isn’t the same anymore) it is forgotten … but a twin 18″ LCD display says ‘I am special’ for a very long time and serves as a daily reminder that what is good for the company is good for the employee.”

Check out the conversation and tell us what you think. Does management “owe” its workers a bonus, or are bonus-hungry workers greedy if they ask for gifts after yet another tough year? What would make you more loyal to your boss this year? What would make you feel rewarded as an employee?