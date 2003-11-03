Voice-Activated PDAs: Brilliant? Or Just Silly?

This morning Microsoft announced a new product called Voice Command, an add-on piece of software that allows PocketPC users to control their PDAs using natural language commands. Priced at just $39.95, it’s a cheap added feature that should thrill early adopters. But is it really an improvement on existing technology? Does it actually improve the functionality of a handheld organizer to tell it, “Go to my calendar,” rather than simply tapping the calendar button? In short, are technology companies creating new products with their customers’ needs in mind — or are they continuing to produce new gadgetry purely for their “gee whiz” factor?