What Should Google Do? II

Back in August, FC Now contributor Seth Godin offered his free e-book “What Should Google Do?” The e-book followed an April Fast Company feature in which Keith Hammonds outlined Google’s strategy for success: cutting-edge ideas, rigorous accountability, and relentless attention to detail.

Some readers criticized us for suggesting the IPO path, much less Google for considering it. Yes, it is true. The considered Google IPO could bring both risk and reward. And now that it’s being discussed whether a Microsoft-Google deal is in the offing, the potential risk and reward increases. Will they? Won’t they? It’s the Bennifer story of the business world.

What do you think Google should do? Stay solo? Merge with Microsoft? Take another trail entirely? Let us know what you think. Take the Fast Company poll.