Medial Prefrontal Cortex Context

Fast Company first encountered Atlanta-based neuromarketing firm BrightHouse in 1999. So it was nice this past Sunday to catch up with the “ideation corporation” in the New York Times Magazine .

That recent article delves into how products and services can be associated with a self-image or lifestyle — and how we can be trained to consume in order to complete ourselves. Zack Lynch considers the implications of marketing’s reinvention, and the staff of the Internet Time Group approach the article’s lessons in terms of training and development:

Emotion trumps reason.

Build your internal brand.

If you have Pepsi-quality training, repackage it in Coke bottles.

That last piece of advice makes me want to teach the world to sing.

Starting Monday, I’ll be contributing to FC Now live from the floor at Ad:Tech, a conference designed for marketers and agencies focusing on interactive, integrated marketing. I’ll be reporting on sessions focusing on branding, viral marketing, mobile technology, the future of television, and other topics. I hope you’ll join me!