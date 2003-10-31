Hotel Me No Secrets

Kate Pierson, singer for the buoyant band the B-52’s, recently opened a boutique motel in the Catskill Mountains. Perhaps taking a page from Chip Conley and Joie de Vivre’s high-design themed hotels, Pierson has packed Lazy Meadow with scads of mod and space-age design elements, including ’50s-styled kitchens complete with vintage Frigidaires. Looking at the photos makes me want to schedule a “business” trip to Mt. Tremper soon. Besides, each room is stocked with toiletries Pierson collected from every hotel around the world that she’s stayed at while on tour.