Song Sung New

By Heath Row1 minute Read

I thought the days of the company theme song were over. Apparently not. Europe-based electronics manufacturer BenQ announced last month the recording of “BenQ, I’m Crazy for You” by a Taiwanese “young siblings pop group.” I like to think this might be a joke. But I also like to think it might not be. Either way: “BenQ is, Together for Enjoyment!”

