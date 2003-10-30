Intrapreneurialism?

During the boom, I saw two trends converging. On the one hand, small, startup companies sought the scale and stability of larger, more-established traditional organizations. On the other, larger firms coveted the creativity and flexibility of their smaller, New Economy counterparts. Before the bubble burst, I thought we might be nearing the intersection of those two vectors, and even now, I think we’re closer than we’ve ever been. Theoretically.

Recalling that boomtime thinking, the staff of Emory University’s Goizueta Business School’s Center for Entrepreneurship and Corporate Growth recently interviewed Erich Reinhardt, CEO and president of Siemens Medical Solutions. They asked one key question: Can large companies be entrepreneurial?

The conversation addresses Siemens’ approach to encouraging entrepreneurialism within a large global company, fostering risk taking, inspiring innovation, and collaborating between business units. It can be argued that size is not a strategy, but Reinhardt’s ideas might be useful.

