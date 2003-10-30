The October edition of Ideas!, an email newsletter by staff of the Sonoma Institute, offers 11 tactics and tips from going from good to great at the individual level. How can leaders become — or remain — the best?
- Define your standards
- Define your industry and focus
- Identify the standards for being the best that are common and consistent throughout your industry or community of focus
- Decide whose assessment matters
- Recognize that you can only be the best within a relatively narrow range of focus — you are and become what you practice
- Being the best means having discipline and rigor
- Embrace change as a gateway to innovation
- Recognize that, at the end of the day, it is all about relationships
- Be willing to step outside your history and comfort zones to repeatedly declare yourself a beginner
- Manage commitments and energy, not time
- If you want to be the best, have a vision, walk your talk, be authentic, and have courage
What advice would you offer leaders looking to become the best? What have you done yourself?