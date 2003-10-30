Fashionable Food

Sometimes, fast food feels so, well, slow. So it’s no surprise that several fast food and chain restaurants are experimenting with more elite eatery concepts.
For McDonald’s, the attempt represents itself in a Cajun-themed location that comes complete with chandeliers and a French-style bistro in South Florida. Boston Market is retooling to discourage take out and encourage sit-down dinners. SoCal’s Ruby’s Diner is moving beyond burgers for fancier fare. And Cheesecake Factory, which is not the dingiest of dining halls already, is rolling out a series of Grande Lux Cafes.
Fingers crossed that the changes include better food and service as well as more design-conscious decor and niftier names.