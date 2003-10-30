Fashionable Food

Sometimes, fast food feels so, well, slow . So it’s no surprise that several fast food and chain restaurants are experimenting with more elite eatery concepts .

For McDonald’s, the attempt represents itself in a Cajun-themed location that comes complete with chandeliers and a French-style bistro in South Florida. Boston Market is retooling to discourage take out and encourage sit-down dinners. SoCal’s Ruby’s Diner is moving beyond burgers for fancier fare. And Cheesecake Factory, which is not the dingiest of dining halls already, is rolling out a series of Grande Lux Cafes.

Fingers crossed that the changes include better food and service as well as more design-conscious decor and niftier names.