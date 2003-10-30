Internship, Ahoy!

Now that school has started up again in the U.S., internship season is largely over, but in today’s USA Today, Joe Eaton shares some success — and struggle — stories about the intern experience. While I can’t find the main feature online, a sidebar does share some appropriate advice for people interviewing for internships. An internship counselor at UCLA recommends that applicants ask the following four questions:
- What will my duties be?
- What unique experiences does this company offer interns?
- How much will I be paid?
- How many hours will I work?
Simple as they are, those aren’t bad questions for any job applicant. Here’s some additional tools to help FC Now readers interview like a headhunter, get inside the head of the hiring manager, and solve problems posed during interviews.