advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Internship, Ahoy!

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Now that school has started up again in the U.S., internship season is largely over, but in today’s USA Today, Joe Eaton shares some success — and struggle — stories about the intern experience. While I can’t find the main feature online, a sidebar does share some appropriate advice for people interviewing for internships. An internship counselor at UCLA recommends that applicants ask the following four questions:

  • What will my duties be?
  • What unique experiences does this company offer interns?
  • How much will I be paid?
  • How many hours will I work?

Simple as they are, those aren’t bad questions for any job applicant. Here’s some additional tools to help FC Now readers interview like a headhunter, get inside the head of the hiring manager, and solve problems posed during interviews.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life