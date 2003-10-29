There’s been some concern raised by readers of the “Would You Hire This CEO?” Fast Talk in the November issue. Several people have asked why Joel Ronning of Digital River does not include front line employees in his entrepreneurial council. HE DOES. They’re included in a separate group from the one described in the piece. In fact, many of the employee-driven suggestions that have been implemented at the company have come from those on the front line. So keep that in mind when you vote whether to Hire or File!