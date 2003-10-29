advertisement
The Limits of Synergy? II

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

Alison, I’m sooooo glad you posted that piece about Fox Entertainment and Fox News. Who knew synergy had such a dark side? Anyhow, the disputed material in question is just too good not to pull out and highlight. Here it is:

“The episode of the Simpsons in question showed a rolling news ticker at the bottom of the screen, which read: ‘Pointless news crawls up 37 per cent… Do Democrats cause cancer? Find out at foxnews.com… Rupert Murdoch: Terrific dancer… Dow down 5,000 points… Study: 92 per cent of Democrats are gay… JFK posthumously joins Republican Party… Oil slicks found to keep seals young, supple…'”

