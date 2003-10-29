The Limits of Synergy? II

Alison, I’m sooooo glad you posted that piece about Fox Entertainment and Fox News. Who knew synergy had such a dark side? Anyhow, the disputed material in question is just too good not to pull out and highlight. Here it is:
“The episode of the Simpsons in question showed a rolling news ticker at the bottom of the screen, which read: ‘Pointless news crawls up 37 per cent… Do Democrats cause cancer? Find out at foxnews.com… Rupert Murdoch: Terrific dancer… Dow down 5,000 points… Study: 92 per cent of Democrats are gay… JFK posthumously joins Republican Party… Oil slicks found to keep seals young, supple…'”