Dysfunction Junction II

Is your company dysfunctional? Joanna Krotz offers three indicators that your organization is maladjusted. They are:
- You’ve got leaders who fake it. The discrepancy between what leaders say they want and what they really want often causes company dysfunction. You can’t ask employees to do anything you’re not willing to do yourself.
- You’ve got bosses who like to point fingers. The remedy is to put your trust in the people you hire and give every employee sincere responsibility. Hands-on, my-way-or-the-highway entrepreneurs won’t find this easy. But that’s how the business gets better.
- You’ve got a CEO who doesn’t set priorities. Company leaders must set the mission and the agenda. A hands-off policy can only go so far.