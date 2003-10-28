advertisement
Humility Ability II

By Heath Row1 minute Read

There’s nothing quite like answering your own question. No sooner had I posted the previous entry than I read an article in the current issue of Executive Update about self-promotion strategies that avoid being a blowhard or braggart. The author, Nancy Graham, offers these 12 “tooting tips” for bragging:

  • Be your best, authentic self
  • Think about to whom you are tooting
  • Say it with meaningful and entertaining stories
  • Keep it short and simple
  • Talk with me, not at me
  • Be able to back up what you say
  • Know when to toot
  • Turn small talk into big talk
  • Keep bragalogues and brag bites current and fresh
  • Be ready at a moment’s notice
  • Have a sense of humor
  • Use it all: your eyes, ears, head, and heart

FC Now readers might also find Peggy Klaus’ book Brag! The Art of Tooting Your Own Horn Without Blowing It useful.

