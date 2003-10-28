Humility Ability II

There’s nothing quite like answering your own question. No sooner had I posted the previous entry than I read an article in the current issue of Executive Update about self-promotion strategies that avoid being a blowhard or braggart. The author, Nancy Graham, offers these 12 “tooting tips” for bragging:
- Be your best, authentic self
- Think about to whom you are tooting
- Say it with meaningful and entertaining stories
- Keep it short and simple
- Talk with me, not at me
- Be able to back up what you say
- Know when to toot
- Turn small talk into big talk
- Keep bragalogues and brag bites current and fresh
- Be ready at a moment’s notice
- Have a sense of humor
- Use it all: your eyes, ears, head, and heart
FC Now readers might also find Peggy Klaus’ book Brag! The Art of Tooting Your Own Horn Without Blowing It useful.