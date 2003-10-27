(Orche)Strategy

In today’s edition of USA Today, Del Jones interviews Lorin Maazel, music director of the New York Philharmonic, about leadership. The two touch on success, delegation, discipline, and motivation. Among Maazel’s advice for leaders:
- Earn respect
- Balance confidence and humility
- Don’t be nice to curry favor
- Speak only when you have something valuable to say
- To lead, energize
- Demand passion instead of perfection
The interview’s a useful read complementary to Fast Company‘s features on Ben Zander, Roger Nierenberg, and Orpheus.