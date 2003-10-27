Managing Your Clients

The fourth and seventh items are particularly interesting. The article expands:

Don’t try to navigate your own way through a client’s conflicting priorities. Insist that your client appoint one person on its behalf to provide continuity, keep the other client stakeholders informed of competing interests, and give you the guidance needed to make timely decisions.

Tell your client if a decision might delay your work, increase your scope, or impact whether you can achieve their initial goals. Then give your client the opportunity to reconsider its decision in light of these ramifications.