Shelf-Esteem

Since the Dummies and Idiot’s guide publishing niche first emerged in 1991, two publishers have cleverly capitalized on people’s need to know — now. The Dummies series has sold 100 million copies, and the Idiot’s series has sold 20 million copies. With 1,250 titles between the two series, the books are available in 38 languages.

When I was a little boy, my mother once told me that there was a fine line between being smart and being a smart-aleck. I said, “Yeah, it’s a hyphen.” All jokes aside, the Dummies and Idiot’s phenomenon begs the question: What does your company help people learn? How can you more immediately meet customers’ and partners’ needs?