Work-Life Balancing Act

Today is Take Back Your Time Day , a “nationwide initiative to challenge the epidemic of overwork, over-scheduling and time famine that now threatens our health, our families and relationships, our communities and our environment.” Even though the book, which was featured in the October issue of Fast Company , didn’t get picked by readers as the December Book of the Month, the project has merit.

On Sept. 8, the Senate declared October National Work and Family Month, and around the country today, people are organizing Take Back Your Time Day events to share work-life balance tactics, tips, and tools. Scott Stratten, a coach based in Ontario, Canada, has even developed a short online film highlighting the importance of carpe-ing the diem.

As Becky Stein says, “We’re looking for people who seize not just the day, but the second.” Even if you can’t take the afternoon off today, take half a mo to reassess how you spend your time — and how your time could be better spent.