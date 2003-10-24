advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

SST, RIP

By Heath Row1 minute Read

This morning, as my flight back from Philadelphia was taking off, so did the final flight of the Concorde, the world’s only supersonic airplane. With tickets costing upwards of $8,000, the airliner has long been considered a status symbol by celebrities and CEOs alike.

High operations and maintenance costs drove British Airways to stop scheduling flights — even though Virgin’s head, Richard Branson, offered to take over the business. Meanwhile, the decades-old B-52 Stratofortress is expected to keep aloft for another 40 years.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life