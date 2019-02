Sorry for the late notice, but tonight in Philadelphia, Fast Company ‘s editor in chief, John A. Byrne, will meet with members of the Company of Friends , Fast Company ‘s readers’ network, as well as students at Drexel University’s Lebow College of Business.

Addressing the role of leadership in a skeptical age, John will share some insight on where business will go from here. As an extra benefit for FC Now readers, the event — which starts at 6 p.m. ET — will be Webcast.

I hope you’ll join us!