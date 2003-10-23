Spirit at Work

The Institute for Noetic Sciences launched the Wisdom Business Network a couple of months ago. The online learning, networking, and support community was designed for business people interested in work-life balance, holistic business practices, and the values of “people, planet, and profit.”

To date, the organization has hosted a series of teleconference discussions featuring topics such as cultural creatives; women, money, and power; and spirituality in business. Membership costs $35 a year and includes access to other Institute products and services, as well.