Ideal Viruses

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Riffing off Seth Godin’s idea virus concept and adding to the literature surrounding viral marketing, Rebecca Weeks recently considered whether online viral marketing was a friend — or a foe. Seemingly deciding that it’s a good — yet an old — idea, she offers that viral marketing campaigns are held back by two things: a community of influencers and adequate incentives to spread the word.

While I’d argue that the Raging Cow campaign is not a good example of viral marketing that works, I agree that there are rarely good reasons to participate in viral campaigns — even some of the better efforts. I’m going to tell friends and colleagues about something because it’s cool and it meets a need, not because I can win a red wagon.

As a followup this week, Weeks turns to how marketers can better design and deploy viral marketing campaigns. As I reread the two pieces, they strike me as somewhat light. Does Weeks add anything to the growing practice of viral marketing? Or is she merely an apologist for spam?

