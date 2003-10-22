advertisement
The Brand Called New York

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Roy Young recently interviewed Joe Perello, chief marketing officer of New York City, about how communities can leverage their brand assets to better market a city. As part of his efforts to generate revenue, increase local jobs, and foster tourism, Perello has identified several important steps:

  • Identify the marketing assets a city has.
  • Combine a community’s logos, trademarks, and copyrights as intellectual property.
  • Leverage physical marketing properties such as bus stop shelters, phone booths, ferryboats, and light poles.
  • Centralize promotions and events planning.
  • Craft corporate sponsorships.

