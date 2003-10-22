The Brand Called New York

Roy Young recently interviewed Joe Perello, chief marketing officer of New York City, about how communities can leverage their brand assets to better market a city. As part of his efforts to generate revenue, increase local jobs, and foster tourism, Perello has identified several important steps:
- Identify the marketing assets a city has.
- Combine a community’s logos, trademarks, and copyrights as intellectual property.
- Leverage physical marketing properties such as bus stop shelters, phone booths, ferryboats, and light poles.
- Centralize promotions and events planning.
- Craft corporate sponsorships.