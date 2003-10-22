advertisement
Two-Buck Check In

By Heath Row1 minute Read

At a recent Fast Company retreat, my colleague Alison Overholt turned me on to “two-buck Chuck,” or $2 bottles of wine from Charles Shaw. Ken Fromm recently described the two-buck Chuck phenomenon — and applied some of its lessons to the software industry. There are interesting parallels. How would you apply the two-buck Chuck model to your business? Will low-cost or no-cost offerings work in every industry?

