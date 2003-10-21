The Height of Success

Back in August, Ryan Underwood shared a study that indicated that good-looking people tend to be more successful.

Now it’s been discovered that tall people also tend to be more successful.

A University of Florida study found that taller people earn more money and get more respect than their more diminuitive colleagues. The researchers even whittled down the difference to the inch: Each inch in height amounted to about $789 more a year in pay.

Perhaps this will bring on a new career-advancement strategy: the shoe lift.