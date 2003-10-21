Paperless Officials

Today is the deadline set by the Office of Management and Budget for the implementation of the Government Paperwork Elimination Act, which requires that government agencies offer the opportunity to maintain, submit, and disclose information electronically, as well as to use electronic signatures.

Some agencies, such as the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau are lagging. Yet many technology companies see the act — and similar legislation — as a business development opportunity. Because of the 1998 law, government agencies are signing on to use various software applications — as well as to adopt standards.

Such adoption could make or break a business or a standard. How closely does your company watch pending legislation for business opportunities? And if you work closely with any government agencies, how paperless are they?