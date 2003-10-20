Family Unfriendly

According to USA Today, fewer companies are pursuing family-friendly policies and practices such as flextime and telecommuting. A survey done by the Society for Human Resource Management indicates that a third of companies cut employees who specialize in work-life benefits. In addition, the number of organizations offering flextime has fallen 11% since last year. Those offering full-time telecommuting fell 6%.
