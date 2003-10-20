Listening, Learning

A New York Times article about Audible.com this morning reminded me that the service offers Fast Company among its wares.

Lisa Napoli’s report touches on what the music industry could learn from Audible, which concentrates on audio books and radio programs rather than music. Audible is a notable survivor of the dotcom shakeout, and now that it’s offering its recordings through iTunes, its future looks even brighter. I last spent time with Audible executives during the 2002 Company of Friends Roadshow.

Registration is required to access New York Times articles on the Web.