Silent Strategy

In the October issue of Fast Company , Keith Hammonds profiled a professional couple that left their jobs to sail around the world with their family. Taking a year off to hit the high seas rates as a radical sabbatical in my book. But not all sabbaticals need to be radical — and can still be just as practical.

Take the growing movement of business people taking time off to seek silence in non-secular settings such as convents and monasteries. “Taking a vacation may not provide a break from cellphones, pagers, and email,” writes Meredith Goldstein. “Only in a monastery can some people truly be left alone.”

Googling quickly, I can’t find a comprehensive online directory of retreat centers, but Sanctuaries and A Guide to Monastic Guest Houses seem like good guides for those interested in dropping out and tuning in.