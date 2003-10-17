Marketing Mavericks

Fast Company first crossed paths with Mark Cuban when he was president of Broadcast.com. Now, he’s owner of the Dallas Mavericks. This summer, Cuban shared some of the tactics he used to help turn around the team.
How good is your company at creating loyal customers? To see if you’re on the right track, ask yourself the following questions:
- What have you learned from your customers today?
- Are you accessible to your customers? Or are you hidden away in a back office?
- Do you seek out advice and comments from your customers?
- What promotional “risks” can you take to wow your staff, your customers and your community?