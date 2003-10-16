advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Free Agency? Free Love!

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Warrillow Weekly, a newsletter targeting small business owners, recently reported that — get this — entrepreneurs and small business owners have better love lives than business people working for companies. Roughly 20 percent of entrepreneurs claim to have a more satisfying love life than they did when they worked for someone else.

I’m not quite sure what to do with that information.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life