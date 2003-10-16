advertisement
Save the Last (Google) Dance

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Tonight in New York City, Web search darling Google is hosting an invitation-only recruiting event. A related national programming contest that has already attracted 3,000 applicants. The winner will snag $10,000, as well as the possibility of a job and stock options.

Sounds vaguely similar to the Google Dance event that Carleen Hawn participated in this August. There, Google feted search-engine optimizers, coders, and marketers — perhaps gathering marketing research and user data. While the article isn’t online yet, Hawn’s story is in the November issue of Fast Company, on newsstands now.

