I Wanna Hold Your Hand(Held) II

Last week, FC Now readers discussed some of the reasons why the handheld market hasn’t taken off. In today’s New York Times, Katie Hafner addresses why the initial interest in electronic gadgets soon fades once the tools are in hand.
In an effort to counterbalance my own experiences with this waning allure — and as an attempt to become better organized — I’ve just downloaded and installed the new version of the Palm OS for OSX — and am synchronizing my old Palm V as we speak, so to speak. We’ll see if I actually start using my Palm on a regular basis again. There was a time when I didn’t leave home without it.