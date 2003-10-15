I Wanna Hold Your Hand(Held) II

Last week, FC Now readers discussed some of the reasons why the handheld market hasn’t taken off. In today’s New York Times , Katie Hafner addresses why the initial interest in electronic gadgets soon fades once the tools are in hand.

In an effort to counterbalance my own experiences with this waning allure — and as an attempt to become better organized — I’ve just downloaded and installed the new version of the Palm OS for OSX — and am synchronizing my old Palm V as we speak, so to speak. We’ll see if I actually start using my Palm on a regular basis again. There was a time when I didn’t leave home without it.