Court Case Studies

In an interesting bit of juxtaposition, today’s USA Today features two articles about high-profile court cases involving CEOs.

In one, Thor Valdmanis reports on the closing arguments in Credit Suisse First Boston financier Frank Quattrone. Closing arguments will conclude today, and the jury will begin its deliberations this afternoon.

And in the second piece, columnist Craig Wilson waxes witty about a $6,000 shower curtain bought by Tyco International’s former chief Dennis Kozlowski. Perhaps this is the return of the $7,600 coffee maker.