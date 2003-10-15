advertisement
Nothin’ but Netflix

By Heath Row1 minute Read

In September, Fast Company contributor Lucas Conley visited a Netflix hub in Worcester, Massachusetts. In USA Today, well, today, Jon Swartz reports on the company’s successful strategy. To whit: “We have cool appeal for techies but are easy enough for Luddites to use.”

