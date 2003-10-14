Fast Company… on the Air!

Fast Company senior writer Linda Tischler is participating in a live Web event and Q&A this afternoon in Office Depot’s Web Cafe. I apologize for the late notice, but here are the details:

Generating Buzz — Without Bucks

Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2003, 4-5 p.m. EST

(View replay on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 8 p.m. EST)

Linda will expand on how to become a buzz machine, taking on the giants on a limited budget, and garnering “superconnectors” and celebrity endorsements, drawing on her recent feature Buzz Without Bucks.