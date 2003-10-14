Vehicles for Change

Design has long been important to the automobile industry. This spring, Motor Trends approached six respected automotive designers and educators about their designs for tomorrow and asked, “What’s on your mind?”

Leaders and innovators from DaimlerChrysler AG, the Academy of Art College, Mitsubishi Design America, Pininfarina, the Ford Living Legend Studio, and the Art Center College of Design weigh in on short-run car production, the role of retro, the economy’s impact on design, philosophy, and other topics.