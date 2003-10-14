advertisement
Flower Power

By Heath Row1 minute Read

The Society of American Florists and Texas A&M University has found that flowers and plants can help make business people more productive and creative. While the report isn’t publicly accessible, a recent edition of 48 Days‘ email newsletter has the following to say:

Men generated 15 percent more ideas when working in environments with flowers and plants. While men generate a greater abundance of ideas, the research shows that females generate more creative, flexible solutions to problems in workplace environments with flowers and plants.

I have two questions. One, if any FC Now readers have a direct link to this research, could you send me a URL so I can check it? Also, what’s your take? It seems simple, but do you think adding flowers and plants to your workspace can help increase creativity and innovation? Increase productivity?

