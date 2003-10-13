A Leadership Failure: The Boston Red Sox

The on-field fracas at Fenway Park on Saturday showed that the Bosox have not one but at least two Albert Belles on their team: Pedro Martinez and Manny Ramirez. That should make it pretty hard for anyone to root for these punks and cowards masquerading as cowboys.

But the real story here is not about sullen, surly overpaid ballplayers. It’s about leadership. It’s unconsionable that Red Sox manager Grady Little and the team’s three owners could stand in support of such boorish and unsportsmanlike behavior. By not being critical of it, by not demanding that Martinez and Ramirez apologize, they’re encouraging it.