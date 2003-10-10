This morning’s USA Today reports that California governor-elect Arnold Schwarzenegger has named his transition team . The group includes not only Republicans, but a handful of prominent Democrats as well: San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, for one, and Los Angeles Mayor Jim Hahn.

The team also notably includes Susan Estrich, a former Harvard Law School Professor, speaker at several of Fast Company’s live events, and author of the groundbreaking book Sex & Power.

In it, Estrich explores women’s ambivalence toward power, and questions why so few smart, ambitious women have been able to reach the highest echelons of power in the worlds of business and politics. She also writes passionately about being raped while an undergraduate at Wellesley, and her subsequent years of fighting to protect a woman’s right to say no and be protected under the law when men make unwelcome and threatening sexual advances.

How, then, do we reconcile Estrich’s choice to join Schwarzenegger’s political team? Is she fulfilling the dream for women by (presumably) taking on a position of power within a Republican administration? Or is she betraying women and feminists everywhere by endorsing a new governor who has more than 15 women accusing him of sexual harassment and unwelcome sexual advances?