Grassroots Elitism

Last month, Kevin mentioned the LimoLiner, a high-tech luxury commuter bus that runs between Boston and New York City. This month, the folks behind TrendWatching hold up the LimoLiner as an example of a new trend: massclusivity .

The trend report considers exclusivity for the masses a way for businesses to give more customers and partners access to quality products and services. It’s not so much about opening opportunities to celebrities or heavy hitters — but to offer everyone a sense and taste of luxury and privilege. The concept is an interesting parallel to TrendWatchers’ idea of snobmoddities, or commodities-cum-luxury goods.

The application is clear. How do you and your business make customers and partners feel like they belong to something special? How do you make them feel in the know? How do you design your products and services to communicate and embrace exclusivity, luxury, and privilege? And the flip side of the coin: Can this be applied to everything?