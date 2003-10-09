Standardizing Standards

First-rate people hire first-rate people. Second-rate people hire third-rate people. The fact of the matter is that it is the leaders who set the ethical standards. The followers will follow, because that’s what followers do. They follow. Those on the “bottom” don’t have the platform to set the example for those on the “top” because the eyes are on the leadership, the “top.” One of the purposes of leadership is to set the standards which the organization will follow. “Top down” or “bottom up,” regardless, it’s high time ethics (standards) returned to our lives. We all need to know the minimum of what is expected of ourselves and each other. With ethics, we can know what is the minimum on which we can rely. Standards give us the basis for communication. Ethics give us the basis for trust. Standards and ethics give us a baseline, the minimum we can predict or expect. Without a standard, a pound of wheat could be 10 ounces, not 16 ounces. You wouldn’t get what you expect. Ethics and standards are about conduct, not philosophy.