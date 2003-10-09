Sleep Depraved II

You guessed wrongly about my book’s theme. My book’s premise is that success is inversely proportional to hard work. You see, most people do not know how to do less properly. When they do less, they accomplish less. Because this is their everyday experience, they naturally conclude that to accomplish more they must work harder and do more. That is not only inefficient; it is limiting and exhausting.

But if one knows the magical way of doing less, then much more gets accomplished. With this fresh angle, one can completely avoid work altogether and fulfill one’s goals, no matter what one’s aspirations are. Doing less correctly is what accomplishes more. It is the lazy person, using his or her creativity to avoid work, that drives all progress in society.