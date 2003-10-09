Sleep Depraved II

In response to a mid-August FC Now entry, we recently received some feedback from Fred Gratzon, co-author of The Lazy Way to Success:
You guessed wrongly about my book’s theme. My book’s premise is that success is inversely proportional to hard work. You see, most people do not know how to do less properly. When they do less, they accomplish less. Because this is their everyday experience, they naturally conclude that to accomplish more they must work harder and do more. That is not only inefficient; it is limiting and exhausting.
But if one knows the magical way of doing less, then much more gets accomplished. With this fresh angle, one can completely avoid work altogether and fulfill one’s goals, no matter what one’s aspirations are. Doing less correctly is what accomplishes more. It is the lazy person, using his or her creativity to avoid work, that drives all progress in society.
FC Now readers that are intrigued by Gratzon’s premise may be pleased to learn that November’s Book of the Month is Bill Jensen’s The Simplicity Survival Handbook: 32 Ways to Do Less and Accomplish More. At some point next month, Bill will be joining us as a contributor to FC Now.